13 Dec
Jane RVN finds herself wondering at the similarities between the quirks and foibles exhibited by her beloved greyhound Joey and those of her friends’ equine companions.
The longer I live with a greyhound, the more I recognise similarities between owning a greyhound and owning a horse.
I’m not quite at the stage where I’m considering a stable for Joey, but there are definitely personality traits and physical needs that are very similar between equids and hounds.
Ah yes, the common fear of the flappy plastic bag. I’ll specify for hounds that they are not scared of every flappy plastic bag – they know some contain treats and so flapping is to be welcomed.
However a bag trapped in a hedge on a windy day is something to be avoided at all costs.
Not unlike their equine counterparts, the rustling of the bag – or the sight of one flapping in what they fear is an uncontrolled manner – is enough to make even the most staid greyhound decide that going home is better than going for a walk.
I’ve been told that learning to open and then close a gate while on horseback is a very important skill to learn in terms of safety, but also a very difficult one to master.
While not being on horseback, coordinating a very long dog that often does not want to go through a gate is a very difficult skill. Gates that squeak are not welcomed. Neither are stiles or kissing gates.
I’m impressed with just quite how inflexible Joey can make himself if I attempt to get him through any of these items while on a walk.
The safest way to attire your greyhound for a safe walk involves almost as much paraphernalia as tacking up a horse. Joey has a house collar, a walking out collar, plus a harness and two different lengths of lead.
While Joey is quite a laid back hound – and I definitely have good control of him when on the lead – there are times when I think having an extra lead rope, or a bridle, would be incredibly helpful.
After tacking up I feel that, to achieve maximum comfort, greyhounds will have almost as many different types of blankets, rugs and covers as the average horse. Joey has wet weather gear, cold weather gear, house coats and more.
Despite all these, he’d really rather not go out for a walk unless the weather is perfect for him, but I feel better going to bed at night knowing he’s got his pyjamas on.
And finally: injuries! I’ve always been impressed at just how often friends horses are lame or unrideable due to a variety of what seem to be very common ailments. Well, I think karma is getting me back, because now I have the hound version of the horse that goes from one graze or lameness episode to another.
We are currently nursing a broken leg, possible rupture to the stifle in the other leg, and an uncountable number of cuts and grazes.
Despite all this I wouldn’t change him for the world. I’m very blessed that he is gracing me with his utter indifference to the majority of things I do to make his life better, but I definitely know I won’t be rushing to get a horse any time in the near future.