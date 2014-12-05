I missed out on getting the main goodie bag as I was wheeled in through a rear entrance (oo-er). The doors to the area where the bags were was too heavy to move on my own and no one offered to help. The floors were also not that level – if I stopped in the wrong place I rolled backwards and the brake didn’t work. Other times, I free wheeled away – luckily missing the catering stand. The lifts were tiny, but I did manage to execute a three-point turn in it to save reversing out. I missed one lecture as it was upstairs and I had to re-route to get to a lift, but that took quite a while.