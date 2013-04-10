10 Apr
I’m not talking Crufts. I mean real, local “all dogs matter” dog shows.
Before (and since) Wilson, I longed for a dog. As our summers approached I would look for little charity dog shows to enter. Finally we achieved it!
We were on holiday and a local dog shelter was hosting a show. We turned up and entered the Golden Oldie class. Bearing in mind Wilson was bald due to his alopecia X, and a little doddery, we thought we’d at least get placed! Judging took a long time. Wilson tired, and napped. As we toddled up to be judged, a heckler called: “Hurry up and judge that one before he dies!”
The shock, the horror! Who heckles and old dog at a charity show?
Wilson lived another two fabulous years after this. To finish the awfulness he wasn’t even placed. The judge gave prizes to six dogs all aged 7-8. Not oldies and so certainly not golden!
We still shudder when we go past the “scene of the crime”.
I’m hoping to attend more with a new dog. I’m not a glutton for punishment, I just believe that these small local shows raise money for, and awareness of smaller charities. I will gladly take part in more, and would encourage you and your practice to do the same. Find a local place you like and can support. They’re out there, but they can take some finding!
Finally, if anyone knows of a special needs Peke that needs a home – we are here!