Dog friendly?

Wherever I go I take my dog and ask if a business is dog friendly. I am lucky to have a small, cute dog, but find if you turn up looking smart and the dog is under control you are much more likely to be allowed in. Even if a place doesn’t overtly advertise it is dog friendly. If you can phone in advance and check, or email with a picture of your dog (in fact, I have won many people over by doing this).