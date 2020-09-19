19 Sept
While undertaking her PhD, Jane Davidson has stumbled upon a group of other VNs who have completed, or are working on, a doctorate – membership of which shows there is no limit to where a vet nurse qualification can take you.
It’s nearly a whole year since I started as a student (again) with my PhD. Well, I’m glad to report I’ve passed my first review in July, so I am allowed to continue…
A sigh of relief all round!
A Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) is a three-year project (sometimes four), with the student aiming to submit a thesis for examination by an oral exam at the end.
For a humanities PhD like mine, the thesis is 80,000 to 100,000 words and must provide an original piece of work that expands upon the existing knowledge base of my field of veterinary history.
Science and clinical PhDs take a slightly different format, but must still provide original work and progress their field of research. A big part of the process is improving yourself as a researcher, demonstrating this through your writing, and defending this in your final oral exam.
I’m learning so much as part of this process and, while I have felt a little removed from the veterinary world, I’m also immersed in it more than I ever have been before. Our history is fascinating and I am excited to be heading to various archives in the next few months to find out more exciting nuggets of our journey.
I’m also feeling more connected as I have found a new community to join: the Dr Nurse community – yes, there is a little band of us veterinary nurses who have completed, or are working on, a PhD. A huge thanks to Fraje Watson (@frajewatson on Twitter) for connecting us all. The group increases in size with every email update and Zoom call, so if you’re an RVN PhD then contact us to join in!
The group members really show there is no limit to where you can end up with a veterinary nurse qualification. It’s also important we are visible so we can encourage other vet nurses, or prospective VNs, that there are innumerable possibilities with our RVN status.
We are planning to share our stories and show how you too can join us – and some of these stories will be here in my blog space over the coming months.
Do let me know if you have any specific questions you would like answered on postgraduate education for Masters or PhDs; no question too small or silly. The subjects we’re working on are varied and super-interesting, and I feel this really goes to prove that, if you follow your heart, there is a community for you – wherever you end up.
I look forward to sharing the groups stories with you here.