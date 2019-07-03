Safety in numbers

One fateful night shift, Alan and I were covering the hospital together, and, at around 3am, the oxygen alarm went off. At this time the piped oxygen supply was stored in a cage just outside the secure back gates of the hospital. As it was dark, raining and 3am – and we weren’t in the most salubrious part of north London – we decided to go and change the oxygen together; safety in numbers and so on.