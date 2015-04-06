6 Apr
Living in a democracy is taking its toll at the moment…
Sadly I’m back on sick leave with my back, so I have plenty of time to peruse the candidates for both RCVS VN Council and the general election. If I was still at work it would be hard to keep up!
Luckily, even with my limited mobility, I can still vote. I’ve got a postal vote for the general election and voted online for VN Council.
Social media and email has made access to candidates much easier, and I’ve been able to email questions and pose them via Twitter on #VNvote15
The writing of manifestos seems more about telling you about themselves rather than outlining what they stand for, so please use your right to ask questions – I’ve had quick replies to the ones I asked.
…and PLEASE USE YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE.
Voting figures may have gone up in recent years, but with less than 20% of nurses voting, the people who decide our future are still being put there by a minority.
Please take 15 minutes to watch the videos, read the manifestos and vote – it’s really all it takes to have a say in the future of your profession.