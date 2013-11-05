5 Nov
Jane Davidson reviews the positives and negatives of in-practice training for vets and VNs, and wonders whether the individual schemes could be more closely linked.
I would like to thank Michal Szulc and Jill Hubbard for their letter in a recent edition of Veterinary Times (Vol.43, No.42), in which they speak of an issue close to my heart: in-practice training of vets and nurses.
The TP and EMS schemes try to do the same thing, but are structured very differently. Michal and Jill are concerned that the opening of new vet schools will mean a shortage of EMS places.
However, I will try to explain the schemes and why I think it is unlikely there will ever be a shortage of EMS placements.
Nurses are familiar with terms such as SVN, TP, CC, NPL, AO, SIII (see glossary below) – all lovely acronyms that cover our training scheme, but also limit the number of nurses that can be trained at any one time.
Training practices must:
Therefore there is a natural limit to the number of training places for potential student nurses, particularly as the costs and extra workload put many practices off. However, there has been a slight increase in TPs in the past year, which is brilliant news. The number is now just over 2,000.
However the fact remains that a training provider cannot just set up a course and enrol students. The first thought is: where will they gain practical experience?
Many colleges teach animal care. They have access to many of the needs of a VN course, and could become a VN training provider if placements could be found.
And so to EMS (extramural studies for those that don’t know).
UK-trained veterinary students are required to undertake EMS as part of their degree. The UK is a world leader in ensuring practical competencies are achieved during training, rather than post qualification.
The scheme is an undoubted success. However in the recommendations and guidelines there are none of the requirements of joining the VN training scheme. Recommendations and guidelines are very different to the rigours of the TP scheme. Notably there is no cost attached to EMS.
I don’t think either scheme is perfect. Elements have been swapped between the two, with the vet PDP (Professional Development Phase) similar to the existing Nursing Progress Log (NPL).
As PSS is so similar could the visit not be extended to include the few areas not duplicated by the TP visit? Practices could then elect to become a TP while being part of PSS, which could also save practices paying twice for similar visits.
As I have said before, clinical coaches are the unsung heroes of the training scheme, for vets and nurses. A new grad vet once confided in my husband (non-vet bod) that “the nurses get you through and improve you at the same time”. But we need more of us to do that – so can we please consider changing the schemes?
* Training glossary
SVN: Student Veterinary Nurse – registered with a college, an awarding organisation and the RCVS. Attending college and has a SVN placement in practice. Recognised as an SVN under Schedule 3.
TP: Training Practice – a veterinary practice registered with the RCVS. Has a full H&S assessment every year. Must employ RVNs/Vets with further training as a CC. At least annual standardisation and practice visits required.
CC: Clinical Coach – an RVN or MRCVS who has attended a training course that provides training in coaching staff. Require a contract of employment that reflects this as part of their job role. At least annual standardisation required and record of relevant CPD.
NPL: Nursing Progress Log – an online record of tasks practiced and competent in. Competency awarded by CC and monitored by college.
AO: Awarding Organisation – RCVS / City & Guilds / Central Qualifications (CQ) for VN Diploma and various universities for FdSc and BSc students.
SIII: Schedule 3 – an amendment to the Veterinary Surgeons Act 1966. Starting to define role of VN/RVN and covers activities and support for SVN.