So… what can I add four years later?

The vet nursing TP system carries on the same, with a small but steady increase on TP numbers (do check the previous blog for a handy glossary). This is great news, but the system is still very different to EMS, although both are trying to achieve clinically competent veterinary employees. So, is it time to try to integrate some similarities between the systems and help boost an understanding of each other’s roles?