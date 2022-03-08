“I also hugely enjoyed my time at an emergency veterinary hospital in Manchester. It was a very busy clinic and you never knew what was going to be coming through the door, so had to be prepared for anything at any time. During my time in emergency and critical care nursing I always enjoyed the challenge of nursing patients in acute respiratory distress. Managing dogs and cats with this condition can be very stressful, but I am very fortunate that, in these situations, my calm side comes out.