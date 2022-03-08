8 Mar
This International Women's Day, head of nursing services at Northwest Veterinary Services Kathryn Latimer Jones wants to empower women who left the profession to become mothers to return, saying it is “absolutely possible” to be both an RVN and parent.
A mother of four appointed as the new head of nursing services at one of the UK’s leading animal hospitals is marking International Women’s Day (today, 8 March) by urging more mums to consider returning to work after having children.
Kathryn Latimer Jones has taken on the senior role at Linnaeus-owned Northwest Veterinary Specialists (NWVS) in Runcorn, Cheshire and admits going back to work after having children can feel like an “impossible task”.
However, Kathryn is a passionate advocate for working mums and says it is possible to overcome the challenges and find the right balance between work life and parental responsibilities.
Kathryn said: “Being committed fully to work and family as a working mum can be exhausting. It’s tough, but it is possible to pursue a fulfilling, full-time career while taking an active role as a mother, if you learn to find a balance that works for your life. The key is to effectively manage time between your job, the family, and your own personal time.
“There are certainly challenges in juggling family and a career but, for me, having children is the best possible antidote to my ‘always on’ tendencies. It gives me perspective, and the ability to work through the inevitable ups and downs of work life.
“Another important thing to remember is that feeling guilty for not being able to give all of your time to your family never helps.”
Kathryn is especially keen to encourage RVNs back into the profession and says more practices are introducing flexible roles to help staff fit in with family duties.
She said: “I would encourage RVNs who have perhaps left the profession after becoming a mum to reconsider coming back to what they love. It is absolutely possible. It may not look exactly like how you pictured it, but don’t let that deceive you. Recognise and appreciate all of the great things you have and just take it one day at a time.
“Choose a practice where you can communicate to your manager what your needs are, as well as how you will continue to do your job well. Hopefully your manager will be understanding and appreciate your transparency and dedication to both your family and your job. Being a working mum certainly doesn’t mean you will be a less dedicated member of the team. However, changes will definitely occur.
“Mums are typically the primary parent when a child is sick or has an appointment, so working mums often need that flexibility in their working day. I understand this completely and will always do the best I can to support them in my role at NWVS.”
Kathryn said she is excited about her new role and is looking forward to working with her expert team of vet nurses and pet care assistants.
She explained: “I am delighted to take up the role of head of nursing services at NWVS. This is the most exciting role in my career. I am passionate about empowering nurses and PCAs to work together creatively and supportively to continuously improve and deliver the best care for our patients. I am really looking forward to building on this in my new role to ensure the veterinary nursing profession receives the recognition it deserves.
“Of course, it isn’t without its difficulties and pressures, but knowing that patient care is at the centre of what we do is what keeps me happy.”
NWVS’s new head of nursing services has certainly had a rewarding and varied career, and says it is the only profession she has ever considered.
“I never wanted to be anything else. There has never been another profession I have ever considered because the best thing about being a vet nurse is having animals around you all day, every day,” added Kathryn.
“In 2007, I moved into referral work and absolutely loved it. I worked at the University of Liverpool Small Animal Teaching Hospital and just loved the challenge. It opened my eyes as to how a veterinary nurse can be actively involved in very complex care of patients.
“I also hugely enjoyed my time at an emergency veterinary hospital in Manchester. It was a very busy clinic and you never knew what was going to be coming through the door, so had to be prepared for anything at any time. During my time in emergency and critical care nursing I always enjoyed the challenge of nursing patients in acute respiratory distress. Managing dogs and cats with this condition can be very stressful, but I am very fortunate that, in these situations, my calm side comes out.
“I also love how much there is to learn – not just as a student nurse, but even when you have been qualified a very long time, there is always something new to learn.”
Not surprisingly, Kathryn has a love of animals that goes right back to childhood and her first pets.
She added: “We had the sweetest, most gentle little dog named Penny. She was a cross-breed, she looked very much like what we now refer to as cockerpoos, but this was in the 90s before the breed was ‘a thing’, so she attracted a lot of attention with her soft shaggy coat. Nowadays I have one cat at home – a huge British shorthair named ‘Fat Cat’. He’s a total grump!”