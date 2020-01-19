I’m not sure if taking swabs to a buffet is the done thing, but using a gloved hand to remove what you need to use of Sudocrem or KY Jelly and putting it on to a swab (to prevent returning to and contaminating the remaining product once you’ve touched the patient) is a basic veterinary nursing rule. It’s also a necessary life skill to preserve the sanctity of guacamole from its overpoweringly flavoured friends of salsa and sour cream.