5 Dec
Forget cultivating that moustache or dousing yourself with a bucket of iced water; instead, take on Jane RVN’s “Be Kind” winter challenge and look after yourself this Christmas.
It seems that September to Christmas is the “challenge” season. Not in the sense that it’s a challenge to get to Christmas, but rather that every charity under the sun is convincing us that NOW is a good time to walk a mile a day, do a triathlon or grow a moustache.
While I’m sure these are all really fulfilling things, and the concept of bringing a little challenge into your everyday life may seem appealing, I, for one, would like to counter with a different type of challenge.
As veterinary professionals we are challenged every day in normal circumstances and, with COVID restrictions still in place and teams still understaffed, maybe walking that extra mile a day or worrying if you’ve met your 10,000 steps isn’t positive to add to your life.
For me personally, as someone who suffers from chronic ill health, there have been enough days when just getting underwear on is such a massive achievement that I don’t feel the need to burden myself any further.
I suppose we could have a challenge of a Mastermind-style quiz where we guess the breed of dog from the car in the car park? We don’t want to waste the lockdown knowledge we gained from all that time trying to find patients by car colour alone.
On a serious note, we get challenged enough in our daily work lives, so I propose that any challenge you take on is one based on kindness. I propose that between now and Christmas you involve yourself with a kindness challenge…
For any random amount of time between now and Christmas – and for any random amount of days you wish – I challenge you to sit down for 10 minutes with a cup of tea and relax.
If you can do 10 minutes then you can do 20 minutes, so if you’re really feeling the push you could aim for 20 minutes sitting down at least once each day. All minutes must be in one block.
NOTE: going to the toilet does not count.
For those of you who really think 20 minutes sitting down with a cup of tea is easy, I would recommend you go for the advanced challenge of adding in having a biscuit. I know it’s not for everyone, so it’s an optional extra – don’t feel obliged to undertake it.
As always, tag your achievements on social media. Extra points are awarded for the number of people in a vet clinic you can get to sit down for 10 minutes at a time all together.
There’s only one prize: taking care of you – the best prize there is!