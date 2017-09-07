7 Sept 2017
RCVS Knowledge writers, in their third article, help VNs give evidence-based veterinary medicine a go by discussing the importance of evaluation.
IMAGE: StockSnap/Pixabay.
In the previous “Eye on EBVM” (VNT17.06), we considered how to find veterinary information. This time, we look at the next step – how to evaluate it.
Critical appraisal (CA) is the objective assessment of the quality of a piece of literature, considering:
By appraising a piece of veterinary literature critically, it is possible to appreciate its clinical importance and whether such information can be applied in a practice context.
As a veterinary nurse, the ability to assess, summarise and apply information from veterinary literature to everyday clinical scenarios is a valuable skill to develop – it also enables evidence-based nursing practice. CA skills are developed over time, however, and get easier with practice.
Before even starting your CA, try to familiarise yourself with the basic structure of the paper and the type of study design, as different types can influence the level of evidence the study provides (Buckley, 2017).
Also, seek out RCVS Knowledge Evidence-based Veterinary Medicine (EBVM) Toolkits 3 to 11 for advice on how to identify the type of study, as well as which checklist to use for different studies.
Modified from Barker and Kane (2016), and Buckley (2017):
Now we’ve looked at what the study set out to do, and how it reached its conclusion, it is now time to ask: is it actually any good?
The first step is to decide whether the study was unbiased by evaluating its methodological quality:
If we decide the study is valid, we can consider the results:
Once you have decided the study and results are valid, you need to consider how this information applies to your question.
Social media and the internet abounds with animal health information, with our clients readily seeking Dr Google for advice. However, these internet sources do not always have pre-appraisal evidence checks, and wikis, meanwhile, have little control over the content placed on their web pages.
Therefore, taking a CA approach enables VNs – and other veterinary professionals – to analyse new information and inform clients of relevant news as an opportunity to deliver important factual information that may be valuable advice for their pet. It is also a very useful way of sifting through data and understanding new products, while discussing new pharmaceutical offers with drug representatives.
Critiquing research papers is a skill that develops with each paper you appraise, and a journal club setting is an excellent way to start. In a journal club you are reviewing literature to find quality evidence to inform nurse decision-making. It allows us to constantly review the information we base our judgements on and, while improving patient care, client education and nursing practices.
RCVS Knowledge Evidence-based Veterinary Medicine Toolkit
http://knowledge.rcvs.org.uk/evidence-based-veterinary-medicine/ebvm-toolkit
Evidence-based Veterinary Medicine Learning Tutorial
Has guided examples of critical appraisal.
www.ebvmlearning.org
Critical appraisal tools
Developed by The Joanna Briggs Institute.
http://joannabriggs.org/research/critical-appraisal-tools.html
Critical Appraisal Skills Programme (CASP) checklists
To be used when reading research papers.
www.casp-uk.net/casp-tools-checklists