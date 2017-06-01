Panel 3. Useful veterinary information links



EBVM Learning: www.ebvmlearning.org

EBVN literature workshops: http://bit.ly/2pAYeWK

EBVM resources: http://bit.ly/1gtefXJ

EBVM Toolkit: http://bit.ly/2qX0rAP

Sources of information for VNs: http://bit.ly/2pAFo2b

Veterinary Evidence: www.veterinaryevidence.org

BestBETs for Vets: https://bestbetsforvets.org

CAB Abstracts: http://bit.ly/2q6i4gl

CINAHL, a cumulative index to nursing and allied health care literature that includes all nursing-related data: http://bit.ly/2q5nUyE

Cochrane Library, a collection of six databases that contain different types of high-quality, independent evidence to inform health care decision-making: www.cochranelibrary.com

Feline Focus, a VN/technician journal on feline nursing: https://icatcare.org/nurses/felinefocus

International Veterinary Information Service, has online book chapters and conference proceedings: www.ivis.org/home.asp

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence: www.nice.org.uk

PubMed, citations for biomedical literature from MEDLINE, life science journals and books: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed

Royal College of Nursing Library, has useful subject guides: www.rcn.org.uk/library

Today’s Veterinary Practice, Journal of the North American Veterinary Community.: http://todaysveterinarypractice.navc.com

Veterinary Information Network, a community website for vets in practice containing databases, message boards, conference rooms and online proceedings: www.vin.com