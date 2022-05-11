EBVM methodologies are becoming more recognisable within our profession and are now actively encouraged as competencies right from day one. This was not the case when I first qualified in 2015. In less than seven years, so much has changed. The beauty of EBVM for Practitioners is the fact it has been designed to fit in with busy workloads and demands; the content is bite-size, written in an accessible way and very much aimed at putting concepts into practice straight away – not to mention it’s free to access. You can dip in and out, and refer back to the material when you need to.