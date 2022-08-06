While there were other areas that I wanted to improve, I had learned previously that if I tried to make too many changes, and do too much at once, this would disengage the team. I decided to focus on postoperative complications as this could be addressed quickly, and I hoped the results of our efforts would prove that it is worth spending time on Quality Improvement – by keeping this first step simple, I hoped that the team would be engaged to keep addressing other areas of our work.