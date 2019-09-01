Home care

Pain guidelines shouldn’t stop at the end of the patient’s stay in practice. One of the key moments to monitor pain is postoperatively at home. Written postoperative instructions should include a personal analgesia plan, which can be discussed with the owner, taking into account his or her abilities to administer medication at home. This can increase the owner’s understanding of the medication required, and improve compliance. Pain scoring sheets can be explained, or given to the owner, so he or she can assess pain in the home environment.