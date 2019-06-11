“We are all in this profession for one primary goal – to improve animal welfare”

If you knowingly make a mistake, and do not act on it, you are having a direct adverse effect on animal welfare. Mistakes happen, but trying to cover them up or give excuses doesn’t help the animal. If I were being anaesthetised, and the anaesthetist had accidentally given me an overdose of a drug, I would much rather they were open about the mistake so people could get to work on fixing the error.