You’ve got mail

Do you like to schedule a regular time for your CPD? RCVS Knowledge’s inFOCUS, delivered to your inbox every two months, offers summaries of new research that its clinical review team judges to have the greatest potential to positively impact patient care. The team monitors more than 100 journals and provides links to the full articles so you can deep-dive into subjects you’re passionate about. The latest RCVS Knowledge Spotlight feature focuses on the evidence for the benefits and risks of neutering pets.