VNs’ contribution

EBVM is not just about reading what others have written, but about everyone contributing to our knowledge. I bet everyone reading this article will have reflected over the past week on what evidence supports some aspect of what they do on a day-to-day basis. Maybe an evidence summary is already out there about the safety of having a bag of fluids in the prep area to use for flushing catheters – if there isn’t, why not write one?