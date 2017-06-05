5 Jun
Jane Davidson reflects on exhibition freebies, and whether everyone really needs all those pens, posters and sticky notes.
I’m still recovering from #BSAVA17. My first time of going for all four days. I paced myself well and avoided the dual pitfalls of only eating free sweets and drinking free alcohol too early in the day. All went pretty well.
Now it’s the post-congress time, the pictures of how much free stuff people got are now popping up on social media. A lot of free stuff is available, and I’m probably a bit Ebenezer Scrooge when I say: “Do you actually need it all?” In fact, I asked my behaviour moderator – G – and he said I was “miserable – people should enjoy free stuff”.
But since when did I listen to him?
I’m not trying to rain on anyone’s parade: it’s nice to get free things. They take many forms. Sweets, drinks, products for pets, products for us, bags to carry it all in, pens (always the pens). But when I see people leaving weighed down by multiple bags of stuff I question how much is useful – for them, for the company, for the patients, and for the environment.
Why do companies give away free stuff? It’s a way to spread their brand and bond you with the company. In this day and age it also equates to pictures, selfies and sharing. Getting people to your stand to spread the company message.
I’m sure information is out there on what to spend on freebies and what that gains are to a company in terms of loyalty. I’m more concerned about what happens with the end user.
All these products have a huge environmental impact. I sit at congresses and go through the initial pile of leaflets and create a pile of recycling. Yet, there is rarely somewhere to recycle anything. Am I meant to carry it all home to recycle? Pretty much all the information paperwork I’m given will be recycled.
Some people get upset if you don’t take a brochure, but I really don’t want one – I can take a picture of the contact details or important information and email it to myself, or the person who can use the information. Do we really need a glossy brochure? I like it when companies give you a website to check, or a USB stick with all the information on it – you can download and use what you need, email it, and use the USB stick in the future.
We know the issue with plastic items. They live in the environment for generations. Do you need every freebie you are offered? Will you actually use them? Do you already have the same or similar?
Some items I like. Water bottles are one. I prefer to have a reusable water bottle rather than keep using the plastic ones your either buy or get free with lunch. It can be hard to find places to re-fill water bottles (congresses please take note), but it is an environmentally better option.
During #BSAVA17 I got a fob watch – always useful – and a few other things, but I refused most of what was on offer. If I couldn’t use it, I wasn’t going to take it.
As an industry we should also be aware of regulations affecting us for accepting gifts.
When is a “freebie” a gift? According to NHS rules, small freebies become a gift when they amount to £100 or more across 12 months. This sounds like a lot of sticky notes, but after a couple of congresses and a lunch-and-learn, free items can mount up, especially if you are taking things to pass on to others.
Be careful what you have around your practice. Especially if there has been an issue with any products and you might still have pens, posters or Post-its clients might see. You need to be clear to your clients your diagnosis and decisions are not influenced by the pens, mug, water bottle, sticky notes, posters and other promotional material they can see.
Saying all this, getting stuff for free can be beneficial. You might not need these things, but you might be able to pass them on to people who do. I spoke to a fellow RVN about my misgivings about the freebie culture and she gave me her plans for company freebies.
Water bottles and any free clothing, such as t-shirts, are welcomed by charities for homeless people. Something I hadn’t considered, but clearly life is easier if you have more clothing and a safe place to store water. Bags are also useful, while pet products can be used by animal charities. I’ve done this myself and passed on food and free samples of products to charities I know. But maybe I could do more? Instead of refusing freebies I could spread some cheer?
I won’t leave you with a bah humbug message, this isn’t about saying we shouldn’t have any fun or enjoy some freebies. It’s just asking you to think about the impact taking those freebies has. Do you need 120 pens? Do you need to take every brochure or freebie that is available?
Congress exhibitions can feel exciting – head in with a plan of what you want to see and who you want to spend time with. If you must take freebies ask yourself who they are for and why they need them. You could help yourself, others, and the environment.