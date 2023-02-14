14 Feb
As 2023 begins to trundle along in earnest, Jane RVN takes a final look back at her previous decade of blog posts for Vet Times and what affect they had moving forward.
Following on from my little nostalgia tour, which I started when I hit my 10th anniversary writing for Vet Times, I thought I might give you a look at what happens after my blogs are published…
Some blogs created some extra interest or led to other things; others provoked letters to Vet Times, comments on social media and even private messages to me – while some have led to more obvious results.
When writing many blogs, they often turn into multiple pieces and even flag up where there may be more research opportunities. One blogging session in particular resulted in three posts out of the one issue of “where we wear our uniforms“.
For example, if you are asked where the bin bags are in Morrisons because you are out in your uniform, the issue ISN’T being mistaken for Morrisons staff, the issue IS the hygiene of your uniform and the impression it gives the public.
These issues led me to the first post below. Then the issue of how visible we are through uniforms, presence in veterinary bills and media portrayal came rolling in shortly after…
I saw the potential for further academic research into these subjects and, thanks to The Veterinary Nurse Journal, these blogs were expanded into papers in that very same peer reviewed international journal.
Since then both papers have been cited regularly (particularly the infection control for uniforms article). This seems to fit with an assignment set each November as access rates rocket until the submission date.
These really helped advance my writing skills and, I’m sure, helped me to get my current PhD position. From tiny acorns…
There are definitely some pieces I wish I had been able to expand on, but time and other deadlines have prevented me, so far…
The issue of the title of the veterinary nurse is in the news again with a new “Protect the Title” campaign – and with the power of BVNA behind it, as well as the RCVS and BVA, I’m hoping it will have more of an impact with the public.
I asked the profession to check who they are working with and check a veterinary nurse’s RVN status (this is now some years old, but still a relevant piece). A title is only going to be fully protected if those employing veterinary nurses check the register.
I would also like to see more discussion and information on the lone working issues around the loosely titled “OOH checks” or “patient checks”.
This blog caused quite the debate as we know providing OOH care is costly, yet is patient and staff safety being put at risk with ad hoc arrangements?
I’m not sure if anyone will recall Learning Without Landfill? A brilliant time with my LWL co-founder Jo Megarity. We met and bonded over the amount of landfill freebies at big vet conferences… the blog below was written and Learning Without Landfill was born.
This gave events such as BSAVA, LVS and VetFest the chance to share the amazing changes to conferences from an environmental point of view. Gone were the thousands of single-use water bottle and in were branded and sponsored water coolers and re-usable water bottles.
Jo and I haven’t been able to continue quite as we planned, but we are glad to see how many campaigns have sprung up since we started LWL. It does seem you never know what can happen when you have a little idea and some passion.
A final whistlestop tour of a decade of writing… so much to treasure, and great memories of meeting and working with so many wonderful people.
Let me know if I have missed any of my posts that have really resonated with you, and let’s see what we can do for another decade of veterinary nursing!