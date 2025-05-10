10 May 2025
Sarah Holliday, BVNA junior vice-president, describes the future and progression of veterinary nursing in the latest BVNA Bulletin, in VN Times May/June.
Over time, the veterinary nursing profession has moved beyond general practice, with more veterinary nurses pursuing specialist fields such as oncology and emergency and critical care.
In the past few years, I have made the leap into referral nursing and have gained an advanced qualification, specialising in veterinary oncology.
Veterinary oncology care is one of the many disciplines that showcases the shift towards advanced nursing roles and patient-centred care. Recently, we have seen an industry-wide push for continuous development, and the BVNA continues to lobby for enhancement to the RVN role.
This enhancement could include advanced veterinary nursing roles accompanied by a veterinary nurse practitioner qualification, to promote progression into new career pathways.
Historically, veterinary medicine was more focused on treatment, whereas the past few
years has seen a positive shift toward patient quality of life and contextualised care. My role as an oncology RVN is more than just treating cancer, and is centred around supporting both the patient and their families during a difficult time.
As an association, the BVNA have supported me personally as I progress through my career, from an SVN to a newly qualified RVN, and continues to support me as a specialist oncology nurse. The BVNA’s mental health and well-being support, such as its Mental Health Toolkit, has been invaluable and is crucial in emotionally demanding roles such as oncology nursing.
BVNA has given me opportunities to network with fellow veterinary nurses at events and congresses, where I have been able to learn from specialists and connect with peers.
Joining the BVNA council has enabled me to learn more about important topics such as legislation, and have valuable input into projects such as legislative reform and the Competition and Markets Authority investigation. I have been able to work alongside other inspiring and passionate RVNs to be advocating for BVNA members.
In the future, I would really like to see more clarity within Schedule 3 and a much-deserved expansion of our role within veterinary medicine, with more autonomy enabling us to carry out more specific tasks. This allows veterinary surgeons to perform vet-specific tasks, therefore improving efficiency and patient care.
I feel it is a real privilege I am a member of such a vital association and that I can be part of a larger voice advocating for positive change within the veterinary nursing industry. I am extremely excited for what possibilities lie ahead for the veterinary nursing profession and proud to say I will be stepping into my presidency role later this year.