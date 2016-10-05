Using your voice

You can complain to friends and family, you can whinge and post on forums, you can put a sad face on social media, you could even write a blog; but this doesn’t influence the RCVS, the BVNA, the BVA and the others putting vet nursing advances out there. For BVNA members – there are more than 5,000 and you pay to have the right to vote. With the RCVS it’s free – so why aren’t you voting?