In her latest blog for Vet Times, JaneRVN lays out her job expansion plans for the coming months – including embracing her RCVS VN council calling.
This is going to be an odd blog to write, so hold on…
It’s nearly the end of April and, in just a couple of days, voting for the 2019 RCVS VN council is set to close. However, for only the second time anyone can remember, two spaces are available on council, with only two candidates standing – therefore:
Normally, this might pass me by until nearer the election (when I notice my voting email hasn’t arrived), but this year I had/have all the dates in my diary:
Why am I so organised this year? Because, for the first time, I am standing as a candidate.
As such, I had a busy start to the year – editing my candidate biography down to 200 words and candidate information to 300 words that would, hopefully, entice people to vote for me. I then had to find two RVN nominees, get their details and signatures in with the correct paperwork, and have everything in hard copy with the RCVS by the end of January.
It doesn’t sound much, but as my nominees were at opposite ends of the country, I was praying for the postal service to work wonders.
Yet, it seems my busy time is over, as I am already to be an elected member of VN council. So I wanted to share how that feels and what will happen in this unusual situation.
On 19 February, the RCVS announced via an email to all members and on its website that the vet council elections were open, and that myself and returning VN council member Liz Cox would be duly starting our three-year term as of RCVS Day on 12 July 2019.
Even with no voting – and I’m sure most of you probably have a fair idea of some of my views – I’d still like to post my candidate biography and information here so you can see it:
After an MA in history and a career in the wine trade, I qualified with my NVQ in 2005. Since then I have worked in small animal first opinion hospitals in charity and private clinics, as well as in education.
I have taught on diploma and BSc courses at several colleges, covering theory and clinical skills. I am an external examiner for a VN BSc, and work as a freelance writer, educator and vet nurse.
I enjoy writing about – and for – vet nurses, and have created an online learning community under the award-winning #PlanetRVN
Post-qualification, I gained my postgraduate diploma in clinical and professional veterinary nursing at the RVC. I have the diploma to teach in the lifelong learning sector and a PgCert in clinical education, which gained me fellowship of the higher education academy. I’m always excited to improve my skills and the majority of my CPD has been self-funded.
I am a co-founder of the successful Learning Without Landfill campaign to reduce waste in the veterinary field. I am proud to be part of the VN Futures career progression group and am part of the RCVS outcome-based CPD pilot.
I believe I have the skills and passion to work positively with our regulator, and bring a fresh view from my experience in clinic, education, and as a successful user of social media.
Small increases occur annually in TP numbers, but we need to consider more ways to increase the number of clinical training spaces for SVNs. Retention of RVNs can be improved as part of supporting the entire team with issues around delegation and the SIII framework.
Social media has changed the way we communicate with the public and each other, but we must do so within the law and current code of conduct. I would like to use some of my time on VN council to address the issues of:
A potential lack of veterinary surgeons post-Brexit may require the veterinary team to consider different ways of working to ensure patient care standards are maintained. We need to have a workforce confident in their own roles and abilities to enable them to support change. Having researched and written on this topic, I believe I can help.
Well, I will still be on social media, writing and creating some videos on YouTube.
Clearly, I won’t be writing about what is happening on council until it’s public, just as I currently don’t write about my job or what is happening with people I know in the vet world (or what someone told me after a bit of wine).
I might talk and write A LOT, but it’s not unfiltered.
I’m also going to try to work in a VN council diary somewhere, so everyone can get some idea of what it’s REALLY like being on council: how much time it takes up, what skills might you already have that are useful, and how YOU could fit this role around your work, family and life in general.
I’ve always been amazed at the work our council members put in, and I know I’ve spent a long time seriously considering what I could bring to this role and how I would manage all my other commitments.
I realise it can feel a bit overwhelming, and that it’s a bit difficult to work out what is needed, but, as well as a great day for potential candidates held every year by the RCVS – which I attended back in 2017 (I know!) – you could be collecting information all through the year with an ongoing diary.
I know I had to be very focused at a busy time of year to get all my ducks in a row and my nomination in on time.
Finally I am very grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the vital work of VN council, and hope I can make the most of my opportunity to support and inspire the vet nurse community – both now and in the future.
I won’t forget that I’m working for the future of our industry, as well as our patients, and it will be an honour to do so.