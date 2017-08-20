20 Aug
Despite some initial apprehension over getting involved, Jane RVN is now fully part of the #VNFutures initiative with a role in one of its working groups. Here, she reports from one of its roadshows.
It’s been just over a year since I attended the #VNFutures launch day. A very nervous me turned up at the RVC in Camden with the great and the good of the vet world to hear about plans to improve all of our futures.
The presentation from Liz Cox and Sam Morgan for the RCVS and BVNA was inspiring. I had a tear in my eye and was very proud to say I was a VN alongside these people.
There was a call for people to join working parties and at the time I felt a bit too shy to put myself forward.
Roll on a few months, a successful spinal surgery completed and some time on my hands, I found myself emailing to say I would like to help, if I could. Much to my surprise I got an email asking me to join the “career progression” working party.
I headed off to RCVS HQ to attend my first meeting. Still using my walking stick on public transport, mainly to wave around and shame people into giving me a seat, I was ready to do whatever I could.
Fast forward to 11 July and there we were – Belinda (Andrews-Jones; CVS director of nursing), Julie (Dugmore; RCVS director of veterinary nursing), Renay (Rickard; RVN and VPMA president), Stephanie (Writer-Davies; SPVS senior vice-president) Dominic (Dyer; chief executive of the Badger Trust) and me – at our first roadshow (as seen above).
We headed over to the beautiful Hartpury College and met nearly 40 VNs for an evening of CPD and Q&A.
One theme that has come up from the career progression group is tackling leadership for VNs. We are so often promoted within our team with little experience, training or support for the new role. The roadshow therefore comprised of two great lectures on leadership, and a Q&A with the group at the end.
I’m really keen everyone knows about the group I’m in, and that we are working for you – we want you to you feel you can approach us with ideas and questions.
The whole process is about making the profession better for all RVNs, and we can only do that if you tell us what’s wrong, what’s right and what you’d like to change.
Leadership in VNs is a huge area, and we covered some small parts with Gordon Dunn from Pets at Home, who looked at managing others, including some interesting aspects of employment law.
Renay then covered a practical approach to appraisals – something many of us have to carry out, but may have little experience in.
The Q&A at the end was a great way to hear from the attendees. The whole group sat at the front and joined in a discussion on the topics covered and the issues facing those trying to find a career.
We’re planning to run this event again in new locations, and have more roadshows on other topics. Keep checking your emails and the website for updates.
Join in the discussion with #VNFutures on social media too, and let us know what we can do for you. Alternatively, you can email info@vnfutures.org.uk