Trick or treat?

Bleary eyed on the first day of the year, I felt the urge to tidy up (a normal feeling for me on New Year’s Day), but as I was staying at Bentley’s house, I had to clean there instead. The kitchen and bathroom were fine, with nice cleaning products and easy spaces to clean. I did a little laundry and checked for Bentley’s treat stashes around his bed, tricking him with a chew while I swept the dusty treats into the bin. Mission accomplished!