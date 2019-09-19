19 Sept
JaneRVN shines the spotlight on those who may get lost in the bigger picture of animal rescue, but play a major role in getting them to safety, no matter how crazy the environment in which they are found.
I’m sure we all know some of the crazy places “stray” animals end up – ducks nest in strange areas, cats crawl into tiny hidden spaces and can’t get back out, and, recently, a stray dog shut down Waterloo train station.
I’m sure you all have more stories on where pets and wildlife have been found, and the accompanying tales to get them to safety.
Yet, the people who help us in these pets’ journeys sometimes get lost in the tale – not intentionally, but because people often don’t realise the logistical issues in many animal rescues. While we have the RSPCA, which helps in many situations, I feel other heroes need a mention.
July’s closure of Waterloo train station at rush hour was followed by a predictable flow of social media posts – with many complaining, but also lots supporting the decision of the rail network and train companies to stop trains to allow for the safe recovery of the dog. The logistics of stopping trains and closing a major rail station at rush hour shows true heroes in action.
In this incidence, the trains were initially stopped because of a “trespasser”, but this turned out to be the dog’s owner, who was chasing him. Firstly, I would advise DON’T chase your dog on to a road or rail track EVER.
You are more likely to get in an accident than your dog is and, as you can see from this incident – AND I can confirm from many animal incidents on train lines – rail staff do go above and beyond.
Having worked in 24-hour clinics, I have had many instances of animals being brought in that had been found on or by train lines. While the RSPCA retrieved the patients and brought them to us, this was only possible because of the actions of the rail staff.
If they notice an animal, pet or wildlife that can be contained to a specific area then they will – and do – stop the trains to allow themselves and the RSCPA to get to the animal safely. So, again, people just running on to the tracks doesn’t help.
I’ve treated dogs, swans and pretty much everything in between that have ended up injured on our rail network. This is mainly due to the diligence of the rail staff to notice animals and communicate their location, and work as a team to find a way to retrieve them safely.
In these times of rising hate crime and the possibility that our high welfare standards for animals may be under threat from legislative changes then it’s good to share the positive stories we have. All the heroes involved sometimes get lost in the bigger picture of an animal’s crazy road to health after being found in such a dangerous environment.
The communication required to spot an animal from a train, note the position and report it back to staff that can coordinate a rescue effort should never be under estimated, and I would like to thank all the rail staff who have enabled the rescue of so many animals over the years and hope they continue to do so.
It’s good to know that acts of compassion happen in many different places and in many different ways. Sometimes it can feel like we’re bearing the mantle of welfare in an increasingly tough battle – to have some more heroes of compassion alongside us is very welcome.