Thickening

An interesting case study I found included a dog with patent ductus arteriosis (PDA) (Pride Veterinary Referrals, 2018). In accordance with this article, the condition causes an increased level of red blood cells due to a decrease of oxygen throughout the bloodstream and, in turn, increases the viscosity of the blood. Treatment for this includes blood drainage, usually in large volumes, and likely in a similar sense to how humans give blood. However, with the use of leeches, excess blood cells are extracted from the body in a safe and less invasive manner (needles, sedation, expense) and allow circulation of anticoagulant secretions from leeches to reduce the thickening. This, in turn, reduces pressure, through the heart.