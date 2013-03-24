Whitstable Holiday Homes

We love Whitstable! However, what makes this website excellent is you can search for “dogs welcome” cottages. Other websites mean you find a cottage you like, then have to find out if its pet friendly. While there are whole sites dedicated to dog friendly holidays, these are often rural and based around having a large dog to exercise. As townies with little dogs they often don’t suit us, while this type of set up provides a much needed resource.