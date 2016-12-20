In the nursing world you must also decide who you actually need to employ. Some adverts still ask for an “experienced or qualified nurse”. Under the RCVS’ Code of Conduct for Veterinary Nurses, you can only have a qualified VN (there is no such thing as an unqualified VN), but your team may not need an RVN – you may need a patient care assistant. So decide what you need before you post that advert. It reduces confusion and helps you target the advert to your preferred audience.