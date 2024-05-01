However, I have previously seen apomorphine administered IV, which, when looking at the care of the patient, I much prefer. This has a rapid onset of within two minutes, but the dogs usually hop, skip and wag their tails as they leave the building. This also seemed to reduce the number of patients given an antiemetic after the intervention. There are some studies out there to demonstrate the differences, but the topic has always interested me as, from a nurse’s point of view, it would be nice to send our cheeky doggos out the door a little less guilty-faced.