20 Aug
Following the publication of my recent post about crowdfunding to pay vet bills, I got to thinking about the massive hurdle we, as veterinary professionals, face when explaining medical care costs to clients.
We’re currently facing an NHS crisis, and the fight to keep the National Health Service free at point of use is hard. However, the principle of free health care for all UK residents was one of the founding principles of the NHS, and one people are keen to see unchanged.
Unfortunately, I don’t think people will appreciate the NHS and make use of it appropriately while they remain ignorant of the costs associated with their care.
With this in mind, I wonder: could an NHS invoicing system improve this situation, while also helping our clients make better sense of the costs of pet care?
I’ve had numerous hospital appointments and procedures over the years and, having paid for some of these privately, I am aware how much I’m costing the NHS. It’s not a small amount, and this knowledge helps me focus on what I should be doing to make myself healthy and make the most of the treatments I have been receiving.
It also makes me appreciate the value I get from my vet.
I realise with my experience I am able to make the link between the two, but I believe veterinary clients are intelligent people and would hope invoicing from the NHS could bring improvements to both sides.