15 Apr
In these uncertain times of lockdown, social distancing and self-isolation, JaneRVN focuses on a more positive note – the veterinary community and how it is supporting one another.
I couldn’t not write about where we are right now with coronavirus. It’s Sunday 22 March and we’re not yet in full lockdown, but it must be coming – who knows what will be happening by the time this is published. So, what can I write about?
I want to write about you – the veterinary community. I sometimes feel a bit removed from you all now I’m in full-time academia, but I am so proud of what I see is happening right now. I see you using your scientific knowledge and your amazing ability to thrive in a crisis, and I’m very proud.
Where fake news and scaremongering isn’t helping the reaction to this emergency, I see the veterinary team being amazing – for clients and themselves.
But this will come at a cost, so we need to consider self-care as being the best way forward for us all. That will take its own way for each of you, but some great resources are out there provided by others in our community – so take advantage of this; keep talking, keep safe and find out more from safe places.
Chloe has a brilliant YouTube channel with short yoga sequences that target specific areas we often have issues with in clinic: neck, shoulder and back routines all lasting 5-10 minutes.
A great practical help, but also very soothing and calming. Remember to clean your yoga mats after each use, but, otherwise, find the channel and enjoy.
CPD requirements continue, and The Webinar Vet is super responsive and has already put out a webinar with the BVA on 22 March. I’m sure many more will be coming with advice and support.
Log it as CPD and share what you learned with your team – and log your reflection, too. A one-hour webinar isn’t just one hour of CPD!
Yes, I’m sharing safe advice, so check out the #PlanetRVN hashtag on Twitter.
The BVA #TeamVet hashtag is also sharing safe advice, so worth a check as well on Twitter.
The BVNA has also released a statement to clarify the terms “key worker” and “business critical” – read more here.
Finally, the RCVS has a number of guidance notes for the Practice Standards Scheme, students – and more will be coming I’m sure – read more here.
We’re in a marathon, not a sprint, but we’ve got the resources to get us through this safely.