I lost this friend in the summer of 2023 and her loss was massive. She left a piece of her with everyone she worked with – pieces we shared again. We reunited in sad circumstances, yet there was a positive atmosphere among the crowd, sharing stories and reminiscing: the festivals, the parties, the barbecues, the camping trips, the dog walks and the quick drinks after work. Laughing so hard we cried – it was her infectious perspective on life that made her lovable, her just-get-on-with-it attitude.