I had many of the same thoughts as you when I saw the article, and also the fact it was based on the very successful NHS model with the Edward Jenner Leadership programme might have put more people off – if I’m not sure if I’m a leader or manager then if this course is extrapolated from the “people” field will I even find out? Some things we learn from our “people” counterparts are great and some are hard to put into practice, so how will this particular venture work?