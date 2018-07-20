Common goals – assignments, subject matter.

Learning needs – the style of learning, or the outcome may be the focus.

Equipment/skills sharing – the group may share equipment as in some OSCE learning communities I’ve seen set up.

The educational establishments role in creating learning communities seems obvious – you have a pre-chosen peer group of classmates going through the exact same journey as you, and you also have more advanced peers in the years above to find out information from and can also pass on your experience to less experienced peers in the years below. Many colleges and universities use peer learning as part of their teaching and it can help with your reflective practice skills, as well as expand your learning community outside your own year group.