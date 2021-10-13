Veterinary nursing is so all-encompassing as a career and we can be so hard on ourselves on a daily basis, or as we lay in bed at night wishing we had had time to do something better – so, to find the head space again to be back at work after this experience is extremely tough. To suddenly be able to undertake x-rays or top up Isofluorane again, while remembering “there’s no baby there any more” is agony.