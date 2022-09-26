26 Sept
With nothing but a dog and a dream, Jane RVN returns to the scene of past failures in hope of finally achieving the status of dog show royalty. But will the silly pet costume help make it third time lucky?
In June this year, I entered Joey in a local dog show. It’s one that, pre-COVID, had been held every year in July, but had been sensibly moved to a slightly cooler month for 2022.
It was in aid of a local dog rescue – one that I’ve not heard of apart from this dog show, but I suspect it’s not a scam as it would seem a rather labour intensive way to make money.
Joey was entered into three classes…
While I think he’s a winner in all three categories, I have history with this dog show… so I was prepared for failure.
In years past I have taken both Wilson and Hollie to this dog show. My first brush with the unpleasant side of the show ring was with Wilson. He was entered in Golden Oldies and it was a big class – mainly because they felt age six and up was a golden oldie!
We sat and waited to be judged, Wilson had a little nap and all seemed well.
The judge was taking forever with each dog and the crowd soon grew restless. This resulted in a member of the small crowd shouting out “hurry up and judge that one before he dies” (a comment aimed squarely at Wilson and I).
As a proud dog mom I was appalled, but Wilson didn’t care and strutted his bald butt for the judge. We didn’t even get placed. The judge seemed to ignore the oldie part of the equation and the winner was a six-year-old dog. We were ROBBED!
Several years later Hollie managed a second place in prettiest bitch, but, for Hollie, second place was nothing. Again, ROBBED!
So, this year, could Joey finally break the curse of the dog show and come first?
Well, we didn’t get placed in either of the first two classes… FIX!
But the fancy dress class let me unleash my secret weapon… his jockey costume! Joey strutted his stuff with his little pink clad jockey on his back. There was meant to be a Jubilee theme to the event so he was the Royal Ascot race horse. The judges made their way around the ring and…
Sigh… second place! But still a rosette and treats for my boy. Maybe next year we just hang out in our dinosaur pyjamas and see what the judges think of that? The curse not broken, but still room for improvement.