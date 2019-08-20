I’m sad to say in too many clinics I’ve worked in, the food clients regularly buy is nowhere near reception – it’s at the end of a long corridor, the opposite side of wards, or even, yes, on another floor – and if only one of you is on reception, having to find, select and retrieve the 48 sachets of renal food (ensuring four of each flavour across three different brands) to meet the client’s cat’s apparent needs can be really soul destroying.