A set of branded expensive scrubs with my name embroidered on them?

A stethoscope with a digital screen in a fancy box and a personalised charm?

A branded pair of rubber shoes?

What else should I do to come across professional and knowledgeable? Would the same expectations be put upon you if you “look the part”? After all, the client only sees the amount of hair you clipped off and the size of the wound you stitched up, not the amount of time it took to perform the operation, or the blood, sweat and tears that went into anaesthetising the challenging case.