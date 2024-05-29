This time was different, as initially Boy Three did not make his presence known. Moxie was asleep on her bed and very relaxed. The only clue to his presence was that the kitchen and living room stank of boy cat pee… My nursing brain was confused. It couldn’t be Moxie’s litter tray, but where was the smell coming from? I started searching in the living room, asking Moxie where she had left a secret. She woke up and watched me make my discoveries.