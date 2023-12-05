I am sure the vets who worked there were decent enough at routine procedures, but they were astonished when I asked if they wanted a kidney cat put on a drip. The head vet looked at me, jaw agape and asked: “You know how to do that?” I felt like Dorothy – I wasn’t in Kansas anymore. This same vet also used ether to anaesthetise animals. That is not a typo. I did say ether. You pour it on some cotton balls and put it in a mask and hold it over the animal’s muzzle. Yes, the vet and nurse got sleepy as well, but that was okay because work was so slow at this practice that we had plenty of tea breaks. After the frantic pace at the RSPCA, I was bored to tears.