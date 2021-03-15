“The best practices state that a disease name should consist of generic descriptive terms, based on the symptoms that the disease causes (for example, respiratory disease, neurologic syndrome, watery diarrhoea) and more specific descriptive terms when robust information is available on how the disease manifests, who it affects, its severity or seasonality (for example, progressive, juvenile, severe, winter). If the pathogen that causes the disease is known, it should be part of the disease name (for example, coronavirus, influenza virus, Salmonella).”