To put the costs into perspective, there are needle-free ports for sale for less than £1.50 each (and I’m sure there are better deals out there), whereas in the five years from 2012-2017, the cost of needlestick claims to the NHS was more than £4 MILLION pounds. Comparatively, this makes the additional £1.32 spend for a patient on fluids and medication seem somewhat less of a financial hit.