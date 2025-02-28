28 Feb 2025
An appeal to celebrate the profession’s development has been launched ahead of the anniversary of the association’s foundation on 1 March.
Evolution of BVNA’s membership publication; from its first BANAA newsletter in September 1970, to today’s Veterinary Nursing Journal.
The BVNA’s president has said the organisation is “stronger today than ever before” as it celebrates a major anniversary this year.
Tomorrow (1 March) marks 60 years since the group was launched and members, both past and present, are being encouraged to share their experiences of the profession to celebrate the anniversary.
The association’s president, Lyndsay Hughes, said celebrations would continue throughout 2025, with particular focus on Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month in May and its annual congress in Telford in October.
She added: “It is such a privilege to be leading BVNA during this significant year in the association’s history.”
Although originally formed as the BVNA, the association was initially forced to change its name to the British Animal Nursing Auxiliaries Association (BANAA) because the veterinary nurse title wasn’t recognised at the time.
The group only reverted back to its original name in 1985, after the title of veterinary nurse was formally recognised, and campaigning to secure legal protection for it continues today.
Mrs Hughes said: “As BVNA celebrates its 60th year of championing the veterinary nursing profession, we’re also celebrating all our members past and present who have enabled us to ensure that BVNA stands stronger today than ever before.
“We never forget that we are standing on the shoulders of a great number of passionate and motivated veterinary nurses who have tirelessly driven the association forwards.
“The veterinary nursing profession has progressed beyond all recognition in the past 60 years, and with it, BVNA has continued to adapt and grow to meet what our profession needs from its representative body.”
Members can share photos and stories of their time in the profession by emailing [email protected]