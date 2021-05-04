4 May
Many pet owners are eschewing the convenience of ready-made diets in order to take on more responsibility when it comes to nutritional choices for their pets. This can be a problem, warns @JaneRVN.
When I first stopped full-time clinical work, I tried to keep up with any new meds or food types through journal papers and news reports. However I quickly realised that, without the filter of clinic or client preference, this was very hard to do.
I still browse for articles, but find the amount of general information overwhelming, especially for nutrition.
It seems there is no lessening in the variety and types of diet available for our pets; the products and advice available are immense and hard to filter.
More so than in any other area there is a constant stream of nutritional and dietary advice. I choose to separate the two, as I believe they are two separate areas of choice. Clients either:
I feel the two areas of nutritional choice for clients is important to define as it helps understand why this area is one of the largest areas of information, and also why it is ever growing.
Humans have a complex and emotive relationship with food, so it makes sense that we carry this on to our relationship with pet food. For example, we know over-feeding of pets can be linked to an emotional need to make them happy.
Finally there is an element of control in our pets’ diets – they rely on us for the majority of their food (scavenging or hunting may add to their diet, but we have the thumbs to open the packets!).
So food, nutrition and weight are all emotive, and one of the few areas of pet health where an owner can have complete control. They rely on veterinary professionals to assist with advice and decisions on other areas of pet health care, but, in nutrition, the choice is theirs.
Considering this, it’s easy to see why there is such an outpouring of information – helpful or not – on pet food. We have lived through a period where ready-made diets for companion animals improved animal health, and have arrived at a new period in which many pet owners do not want the convenience of a complete diet and wish to take on more responsibility. However, as we know, this can be problematic.
I’m not here to provide the nutritional answers, as you guys have those. I’m just here to remind you how emotional food for our beloved pets is and that “winning” with a nutritional case is about connecting on a personal and emotive level, as well as on a technical level.