The dandy horse appears to have been a popular item for a summer, but lacked the ability to be a longer term personal transport option as it was difficult to ride; had no brakes, no pedals and had to be built to each individual rider’s height and leg length. There was no suspension and the wheels were metal, so cobbles or soft ground like grass were not suitable surfaces. At this time, towns would have had cobbles as streets and lots of horse poo on the roads, leading a rather slimy and slidey experience.