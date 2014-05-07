7 May
Do you like what’s in your waiting room? Would you buy the items there? Do you know about them, have used them and could advise a client?
If the answer to any of these questions is “NO”, then it’s time to re-think what you’re selling.
I see many veterinary waiting rooms and most are crammed with stuff: cat collars, toys, chews, treats, food, AVM-GSL products. Some have clothes for pets, some have a dental promotion or a charity poster board – sometimes you can’t even see the receptionist!
Keeping it simple helps.
Is it more important the client sees a clean spacious waiting area or a display of spangly cat collars? What would you prefer as the image of your practice?
Pictures of waiting rooms eagerly awaited!