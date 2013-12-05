5 Dec
Exam results should mean celebration – but that won't be the case for everyone. The national average pass rate is usually between 70-80%. So, what should you do if it isn't good news?
RCVS OSCE results are due on January 9, 2014 – another new group hopefully entering the RVN workforce.
So, what to do if it isn’t good news?
Then speak to your clinical coach and practice, and practise!
Beware of getting too caught up on individual steps; focus on completing the task requested and getting the key steps correct. Think: your safety, patient safety!
Finally if you have to re-sit, you’ve been through it before, you’ve had valuable feedback, you can do it.
Good luck!